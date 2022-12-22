Morgan Stanley Trims BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Target Price to $11.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BIGC. Barclays reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial cut BigCommerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.90.
BigCommerce Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ BIGC opened at $8.73 on Monday. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $643.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.41.
BigCommerce Company Profile
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
