Morgan Stanley Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $275.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Netflix from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $321.13.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $297.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Netflix has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $620.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.90.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gould Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

