Montage Gold (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Rating) were up 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 40,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 25,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 1,442 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

