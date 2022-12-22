Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moleculin Biotech

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Walter V. Klemp purchased 85,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $82,656.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,118.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 85,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $82,656.61. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,648 shares in the company, valued at $308,118.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 409,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,659.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 152,713 shares of company stock valued at $166,132. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

(Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.