Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.90.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.48% of the company’s stock.
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
