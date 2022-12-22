ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Gap Down to $90.67

Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $90.67, but opened at $87.54. ModivCare shares last traded at $90.40, with a volume of 1,717 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on ModivCare from $157.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get ModivCare alerts:

ModivCare Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at ModivCare

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.29. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $647.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ModivCare news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 89,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.09 per share, with a total value of $6,774,520.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,371,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,326,085.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of ModivCare by 54.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in ModivCare by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in ModivCare by 2.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in ModivCare by 6.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ModivCare by 3.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

ModivCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.