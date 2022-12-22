Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.50 and last traded at $53.50. Approximately 845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.33.

Mineral Resources Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.24.

About Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services and Processing, Iron Ore, Lithium, Other Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.

Further Reading

