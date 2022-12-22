MinePlex Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.74 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MinePlex has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $38.64 million and $3.74 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007524 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $885.28 or 0.05259995 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.00498059 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About MinePlex

MinePlex (PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 308,913,025 coins. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

MinePlex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

