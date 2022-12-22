Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.40

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 71000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Microbix Biosystems Stock Down 5.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$55.60 million and a PE ratio of 21.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 7.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60.

About Microbix Biosystems

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment and proficiency (QAPs) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, assay development and validation, or clinical lab workflows.

