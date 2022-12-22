Michael (Mike) Stirzaker Purchases 425,000 Shares of Base Resources Limited (ASX:BSE) Stock

Base Resources Limited (ASX:BSE – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mike) Stirzaker purchased 425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$97,750.00 ($65,604.03).
Base Resources Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
About Base Resources
Read More
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.