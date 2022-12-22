Michael (Mike) Stirzaker Purchases 425,000 Shares of Base Resources Limited (ASX:BSE) Stock

Base Resources Limited (ASX:BSE – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mike) Stirzaker purchased 425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$97,750.00 ($65,604.03).

The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

