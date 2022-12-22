Michael Coffey Purchases 5,000 Shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Stock

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) CEO Michael Coffey bought 5,000 shares of Manitex International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $21,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MNTX stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 45,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,606. The company has a market capitalization of $83.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.48. Manitex International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.80 million. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Manitex International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Manitex International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 145,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Manitex International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 365,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Manitex International by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Manitex International by 9.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Manitex International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 251,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

About Manitex International

(Get Rating)

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, aerial platforms, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

