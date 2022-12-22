MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) EVP Sells 3,000 Shares

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MetLife Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,136,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,418. The company has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.96. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.19%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MET. Raymond James started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

Institutional Trading of MetLife

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MET. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 13.3% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 170,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.3% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 39,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

