MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) EVP Sells 3,000 Shares

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
MetLife Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of MetLife stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,136,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,418. The company has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.96. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MET. Raymond James started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MET. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 13.3% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 170,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.3% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 39,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
