Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Takes Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PARA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Paramount Global to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.67. 167,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,691,898. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. Paramount Global has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $39.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

