Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Cuts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.48. The company had a trading volume of 46,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,928,695. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.82.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

