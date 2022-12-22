Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.
Meritage Hospitality Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MHGU opened at $18.45 on Thursday. Meritage Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $121.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84.
About Meritage Hospitality Group
