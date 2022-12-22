MELD (MELD) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.04 Million

MELD (MELD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 22nd. MELD has a market capitalization of $50.77 million and $1.04 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MELD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MELD has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $873.19 or 0.05198627 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.94 or 0.00499753 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,973.57 or 0.29610634 BTC.

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,858,323,204 tokens. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01826994 USD and is up 5.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $970,489.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

