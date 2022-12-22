Medtronic Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 20,106 put options on the company. This is an increase of 114% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,384 put options.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medtronic Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.26.

MDT stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.11. The company had a trading volume of 199,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,370,762. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.59.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.