Medtronic Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 20,106 put options on the company. This is an increase of 114% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,384 put options.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medtronic Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.26.

MDT stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.11. The company had a trading volume of 199,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,370,762. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.59.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

