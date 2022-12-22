Means Investment CO. Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $108.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.88. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

