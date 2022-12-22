Means Investment CO. Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,954.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $133.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.56 and a 200-day moving average of $124.73. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $155.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

