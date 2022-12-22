Means Investment CO. Inc. Purchases 941 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 398,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 28,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 425,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,976,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $67.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.82. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

