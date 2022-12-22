Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $563,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,654 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,524,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,779,000 after buying an additional 189,054 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,283,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,785,000 after purchasing an additional 170,592 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,236,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,076,000 after buying an additional 362,299 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,223,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,669,000 after purchasing an additional 573,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,372,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,267,000 after buying an additional 334,441 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.17. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $41.33.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.