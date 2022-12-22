Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises about 1.1% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $538.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $524.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.33. The stock has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $364.62 and a twelve month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

