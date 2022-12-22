Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $3.28 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.85.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $268.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 76.57%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

