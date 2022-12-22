Means Investment CO. Inc. Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in Adobe by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $341.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $323.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $582.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

