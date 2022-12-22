Means Investment CO. Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for 2.6% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $12,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,379 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

IHI stock opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.14. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $66.55.

