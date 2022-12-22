Means Investment CO. Inc. Acquires 396 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,732 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,989 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,808 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $313,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.94. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $45.90.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

