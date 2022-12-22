McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $40,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 17.8% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.6% in the third quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,171 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.85.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $268.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

