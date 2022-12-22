McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Increased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,584 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Capital World Investors increased its stake in McDonald’s by 91.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,187 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 36,450.8% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.85.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $268.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.18 and its 200-day moving average is $257.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

