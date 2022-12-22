MC Mining (LON:MCM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.29

Shares of MC Mining Limited (LON:MCM – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.29 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 13.29 ($0.16). MC Mining shares last traded at GBX 13.25 ($0.16), with a volume of 15,000 shares changing hands.

MC Mining Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.87, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of £50.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 14.35.

About MC Mining

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Uitkomst Colliery, a metallurgical and thermal coal project located in the KwaZulu Natal province; the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project situated in the Soutpansberg coalfield in the Limpopo province; the Vele Colliery, a semi-soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province; and Greater Soutpansberg Projects, including Chapudi, Generaal, and Mopane projects located in Limpopo province.

