Maxim Group Downgrades Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) to Hold

Maxim Group downgraded shares of Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Synaptogenix Stock Performance
Shares of SNPX opened at $1.04 on Monday. Synaptogenix has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.84.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director William S. Singer sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptogenix
About Synaptogenix
Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synaptogenix (SNPX)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Synaptogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.