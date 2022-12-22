Maxim Group Downgrades Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) to Hold

Maxim Group downgraded shares of Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Synaptogenix Stock Performance

Shares of SNPX opened at $1.04 on Monday. Synaptogenix has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William S. Singer sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptogenix

About Synaptogenix

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPX. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synaptogenix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Synaptogenix during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptogenix by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 154,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

