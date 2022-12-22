Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Director Purchases $100,900.00 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2022

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATVGet Rating) Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $100,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 289,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,125.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 16th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 5,399 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $106,900.20.
  • On Wednesday, November 30th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 2,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $39,820.00.
  • On Monday, November 28th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 3,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00.
  • On Friday, November 25th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 2,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $42,200.00.
  • On Thursday, December 8th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 3,499 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $70,294.91.
  • On Tuesday, December 6th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 5,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $104,050.00.
  • On Tuesday, November 22nd, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 2,114 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $42,110.88.
  • On Friday, November 18th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 3,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $57,810.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 16th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 1,911 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $36,404.55.

Mativ Stock Performance

Shares of Mativ stock opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.78. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46.

Mativ (NYSE:MATVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $674.10 million during the quarter. Mativ had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 2.33%.

Mativ Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Mativ in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

