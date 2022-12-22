Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,861,998 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 339,171 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 10.82% of Materialise worth $62,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Materialise in the second quarter valued at $627,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Materialise by 19.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Materialise by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,304,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,249,000 after acquiring an additional 56,932 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Materialise by 22.9% during the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 106,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 19,812 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Materialise by 1.8% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 285,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTLS stock opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76. Materialise NV has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $526.82 million, a PE ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Materialise had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $56.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Materialise NV will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

