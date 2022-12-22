Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $114.55. 3,225,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,661,225. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $62.17 and a fifty-two week high of $127.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 25.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at $29,515,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

