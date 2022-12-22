MagnetGold Price Tops $0.48 (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. MagnetGold has a total market cap of $163.99 million and $4,864.76 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00002828 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $844.98 or 0.05068476 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.20 or 0.00505069 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,988.98 or 0.29925576 BTC.

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

