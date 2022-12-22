Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.45

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 141919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LAZR shares. Northland Securities lowered Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 894.68% and a negative return on equity of 328.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jun Hong Heng bought 9,020 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,108.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,503 shares in the company, valued at $345,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 315.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,924,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,874,000 after buying an additional 3,739,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,570,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,427 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 4,481.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,488,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,370 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 148.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,724,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,847 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 37.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,804,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

