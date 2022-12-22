Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LAZR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jun Hong Heng bought 9,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,108.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,982.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies Stock Down 4.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.50. Luminar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 894.68% and a negative return on equity of 328.76%. Equities analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Stories

