Lumi Credits (LUMI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $378.45

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $378.45 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

