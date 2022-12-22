Locus Chain (LOCUS) Trading Down 18.7% This Week

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0278 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $44.29 million and approximately $746,899.85 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

