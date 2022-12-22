Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,227 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 2.0% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $25,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.4 %

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $477.86.

Shares of LMT traded down $6.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $480.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,964. The company has a fifty day moving average of $472.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $341.03 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The company has a market cap of $125.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.