Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 90,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 6,026,497 shares.The stock last traded at $2.20 and had previously closed at $2.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LYG. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.67) to GBX 50 ($0.61) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,629,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838,073 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 26.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,183,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,940 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,613,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,332 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,614,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,423,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after acquiring an additional 261,281 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

