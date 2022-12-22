Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Hits $1.02 on Major Exchanges

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $185.20 million and approximately $5.33 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00006066 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Token Profile

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 181,959,962 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

