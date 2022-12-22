Liquity Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00003475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a market cap of $52.28 million and approximately $405,243.21 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Liquity Token Profile

Liquity’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,658,409 tokens. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

