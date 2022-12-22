Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.15.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $30.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.74. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $28.94 and a 52 week high of $76.40.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($12.16). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post -4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 22.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lincoln National by 44.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Lincoln National by 10.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,401,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,304,000 after buying an additional 564,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

