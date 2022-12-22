Linamar (TSE:LNR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $59.90

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$59.90 and traded as high as C$61.80. Linamar shares last traded at C$61.37, with a volume of 66,751 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Linamar from C$86.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linamar from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Linamar from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Linamar Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$59.91. The company has a market cap of C$3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.48.

Insider Transactions at Linamar

Linamar ( TSE:LNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.10 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Linamar Co. will post 8.0200011 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant purchased 630 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$61.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,801.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$199,490.01. Also, Director Linda Hasenfratz purchased 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$66.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,311,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,869,000. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 194,314 shares of company stock worth $11,802,613.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

