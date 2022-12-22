Limoneira (LMNR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.

Limoneira has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. Limoneira has a payout ratio of 166.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Limoneira to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 136.4%.

Shares of LMNR stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $13.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,995. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.07. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $236.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.63.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Limoneira by 151.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the first quarter worth $156,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the second quarter worth $572,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 8.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

