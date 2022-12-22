Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $184.00 million-$189.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.82 million.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $65.27 on Thursday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $57.77 and a 52 week high of $164.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.98.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $66.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.47 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $165.00.

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $618,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 422,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,170,020.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $128,285.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,857 shares in the company, valued at $669,943.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $618,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 422,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,170,020.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,185 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,793,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,432,000 after buying an additional 19,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

