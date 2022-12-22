Lido Staked ETH Trading Down 7% This Week (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $4.12 billion and approximately $6.82 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $1,182.40 or 0.07015212 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,820,805 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

