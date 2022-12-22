Liberty Global (LBTYA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA) in the last few weeks:

12/14/2022 – Liberty Global was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/6/2022 – Liberty Global had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/5/2022 – Liberty Global was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/1/2022 – Liberty Global was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Liberty Global Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $18.83. 6,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,478. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.60. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 93.60% and a return on equity of 23.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $172,037.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,113.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 126,441 shares of company stock worth $2,559,588 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 72.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 134,053 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 427,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 387,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after buying an additional 286,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

