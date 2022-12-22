Liberty Global (LBTYA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA) in the last few weeks:
- 12/14/2022 – Liberty Global was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 12/6/2022 – Liberty Global had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/5/2022 – Liberty Global was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 12/1/2022 – Liberty Global was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.
Liberty Global Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $18.83. 6,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,478. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.60. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 93.60% and a return on equity of 23.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 72.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 134,053 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 427,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 387,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after buying an additional 286,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
