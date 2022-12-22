Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.83

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.83 and last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 3366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.44.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Li-Cycle Stock Down 5.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42. The firm has a market cap of $838.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LICY. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,762,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,978,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,039,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,254,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,270,000 after buying an additional 454,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 15,256.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 423,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 421,086 shares in the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

See Also

