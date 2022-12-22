LexAurum Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% during the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter.

EFV stock opened at $46.03 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

